A judge has given final approval to a $10 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit that alleged Motel 6 employees in Phoenix shared private information of guests with immigration authorities.

The suit says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents visited some of the guests at their motel rooms a day after they showed passports, driver's licenses or identification cards issued by the Mexican government to Motel 6 employees.

Some were later arrested.

Motel 6 has denied wrongdoing.

Motel 6 also settled a similar lawsuit in 2019 in Washington state for $12 million.

