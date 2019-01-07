Multiple people were reportedly injured in a serious crash on the Interstate 17 north of Phoenix late Sunday.

The crash blocked both sides of the northbound lanes, causing officials to close the highway at State Route 74 around 9:15 p.m.

It was reopened before 10 p.m.

Traffic was being diverted onto Carefree Highway.

The southbound lanes were unaffected.

A cause for the crash was not immediately known.

The location of the closure was about 27 miles north of downtown Phoenix.

