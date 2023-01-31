Seniors helping seniors as more of the age group struggles to afford nutritious food

A recent report from the agriculture department reveals food insecurity for seniors is getting worse, nationwide.

MESA, Ariz. — As inflation challenges homes already struggling to pay bills, one group is having an especially hard time putting food on the table. A recent report from the agriculture department reveals food insecurity for seniors is getting worse, nationwide.

People who work and serve the senior community in Mesa said they see that same national trend, locally. Many Valley seniors on a fixed income are finding it hard to put nutritious meals on their tables every day.

At Mesa's Asther Senior Center, Fran and Izzy Anderson are friends and center volunteers. Their same last name is a coincidence, as there's no relation. The pair spends their days together welcoming new and old friends at their senior center.

“A lot of them come here very day, eat here every day, and that’s how they have their friends, you know," Fran said.

The seniors are friends who dance, lift weights or finish a puzzle together. But behind these simple activities, many face a more complex problem.

“A lot of them say this is the only meal they have for that day," Izzy said. "A lot of them who come here, live in their vehicles.”

A recent report from the U.S. Agriculture Department found rates of food insecurity increased for seniors living alone, from 2020 to 2021. In Mesa, Asther Aging CEO Deborah Schaus, said the center serves 5,000 adults every year. She added there were more Meals On Wheels requests during the pandemic. And Schaus expected those numbers to drop by now.

“Instead because of inflation, and trying to make ends meet, even more seniors are coming to us for assistance," Schaus said.

For those who can come in to the senior center, the community meals only cost a suggested contribution. The Anderson volunteers added even when a senior can’t quite scrounge up the cash, the still pitch in when they can.

“If they can’t afford the $3.50, they may put in a dollar, some won’t put in anything, but that’s OK too," Fran said.

"Yeah, but then I noticed next time around they’ll come in and give a little extra," Izzy said. "They’ll say this will make up for the last time.”

It's a simple gesture, going a long way. The same kind you’ll find at the front desk from friends, Fran and Izzy.

“This place is beneficial in more ways than one, yeah, to be able to socialize and interact with other people, and have their healthy meal," Izzy said.

The senior center has the capacity to serve more people if needed. They’re supported by the Older Americans Act and other local groups.

Volunteers are always welcomed to serve inside of the center, with their Meals On Wheels Program, or even their senior pet support program.

In Tempe, a local group is also making sure seniors are fed well, and so much more. And following a hip replacement surgery, Roann Monson found Tempe Meals On Wheels gives her freedom and good nutrition.

“I would not eat these wonderful well-balanced meals," Monson said. "I say I healed much quicker by eating good, healthy food.”

Monson is thankful for supportive family living nearby and the program as she recovers. But many other Valley seniors go without those resources and struggle to put food on the table. Tempe Meals On Wheels President Suzanne Niemann, said the program need has remained steady over the years.

“It’s getting healthy food, getting transportation to the stores, people say there’s a lot of ordering you can do, but you have to be computer literate or you have to have an iPhone," Niemann said. She added, she's not surprised to hear about seniors around the nation struggling to afford food.

“How many seniors were living on the fringe or on the edge of just surviving," Niemann said. "They want to stay in their own homes. They want to stay in their own apartments. They don’t want to be a burden to their families. But they need help.”

Tempe Meals on Wheels provides more than just daily meals. There are also well-checks and friendly conversation that's healing for the soul.

“Definitely, definitely, these friendly people I open the door and there’s usually one or two," Monson said.

A full week of meals only costs about $20, which comes out to $4 per meal for each week day.

