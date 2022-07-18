Flipped trucks, down power lines reported on SR-87 during monsoon storms

DPS says multiple collisions were reported during the monsoon storms Sunday night along State Route 87 near milepost 181.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.

Sunday's monsoon storms caused damage throughout the Valley and motorists on State Route 87 got stuck in a difficult situation as the storm winds started to pick up.

A large commercial vehicle tipped over onto its side during the thunderstorm and toppled over a couple of other vehicles between mileposts 181 and 183. Witnesses at the scene say no one was significantly harmed by the truck's toppling.

Winds were expected to reach up to 60 mph throughout the Valley on Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said another collision was reported Sunday on SR-87 near milepost 181 involving two vehicles.

Only minor injuries were reported from Sunday's collisions, DPS said.

The strong storms additionally knocked out some power lines on SR-87 north of Mesa.

SR-87 remains closed in both directions due to the downed power transmission lines, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The road is currently closed between Shea Boulevard and McDowell Road, which is on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. Motorists are advised to expect delays and there's no estimated time to reopen the highway.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12 News

On your phone:

Download the 12 News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device:

Download 12 News+ to your streaming device

The free 12 News+ app from 12 News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12 News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.