Semi-truck falls off Buckeye overpass on top of car, officials say

BUCKEYE, Ariz — Multiple first responder agencies are responding to an incident where a semi-truck has gone off an overpass and fell onto at least one car below, authorities said.

Injuries have been reported at the crash scene on the I-10 Miller Road overpass in Buckeye, the city's police department said. The severity of the injuries are unknown.

The westbound exit and the northbound lanes of Miller Road is closed, police said.

Authorities have yet to share the following information:

The events leading up to the incident

The identities of those involved

Whether impairment was part of the incident

The severity of the injuries

How long the lanes and exit will be closed

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information and details in the incident.

