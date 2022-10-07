Semi-truck driver hit and killed by oncoming truck while checking load on I-17

The man was outside his semi-truck checking his load when he was struck by another vehicle, DPS said.

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was hit by a truck while on the side of Interstate 17 Friday morning.

Around 8 a.m. Friday, a semi-truck driver pulled off from the northbound lanes of I-17 north of the Happy Valley Road exit. The driver was securing his load on the right side of the road when a passing pickup truck struck him, Arizona DPS said.

The man died at the scene, officers said. He has not yet been identified by authorities.

The driver of the pickup stopped his vehicle up the highway and returned to the scene, DPS said.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. No other details on the crash were immediately released.

