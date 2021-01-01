Semi-truck crashes into Mesa home, killing man

Police said the truck was exiting U.S. 60 at Crismon Road when the driver failed to stop, went through the intersection and crashed into the home.

MESA, Ariz. — A semi-truck crashed into a Mesa home that had 10 people inside on New Year's Eve, killing one man inside the home, according to Mesa police.

Police said the preliminary investigation found the driver could have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

Mesa PD said officers responded to the home near Crismon Road and U.S. 60 around 7 p.m.

The investigation found the semi-truck was going east on U.S. 60 and was exiting at Crimson when it failed to stop at Crimson and continued east through the intersection and into the home, officials said.

According to police, 10 people were in the home and one man was killed. He was identified as Todd Weber, 50.

No other residents have life-threatening injuries, police said.

Mesa PD also said the driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.