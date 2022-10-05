After seizing over 1,000 firearms, Phoenix extends 'crackdown' on gun crimes

The city announced Wednesday it was extending its "Operation Gun Crime Crackdown" project that was launched earlier this year.

The Phoenix Police Department is planning to extend its "crackdown" on gun-related crimes after the agency ramped up enforcement earlier this year.

More than 1,100 guns have been seized by law enforcement across Phoenix since the city launched "Operation Gun Crime Crackdown" in July. The program involved Phoenix police collaborating with other agencies to focus on gun-related crimes and identifying suspects.

The city says 1,114 individuals have been arrested since the pilot project began.

“We’ve taken a lot of guns off the street, so, now is not the time to let up. In fact, it’s time to double down and extend Operation Gun Crime Crackdown for at least another month,” said Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan in a statement.

City officials emphasized the fact that all guns were seized because they were allegedly associated with a crime or possessed by someone not entitled to own a firearm.

The crackdown was initiated in response to a slew of violent crimes committed across the Valley. Phoenix officials said gun violence has been "plaguing" the city in recent years.

As part of the program, the city has erected multiple billboards across Phoenix that advise residents how to report gun-related crimes. Citizens can make a report by calling 800-ATF-GUNS or 480-Witness.

