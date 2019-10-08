Chase Field is transforming into a convention space for thousands of Jehovah's Witnesses this weekend. About 40,000 people from around the world are expected for a three-day event beginning Friday.

The "Love Never Fails!" convention has transformed the diamond at Chase Field with stages, video walls and baptismal pools built for the event.

"This convention is like an oasis of love. In a place where we can see the world is so divided," a spokesperson for the United States Branch of Jehovah's Witnesses, Robert Hendriks, said.

Recent tragedies in El Paso and Dayton that took 31 lives are still fresh in people's minds heading into the weekend.

"We're in a world where clearly that's an issue, where were are facing situations all over the world that we couldn't ever dream of before," Hendriks said.

Hendriks said a security plan has been in the works for months. Local, state and federal agencies are all involved in making sure Chase Field is a place of refuge for the convention.

"What we've done here is enough to secure this facility and make our people feel at peace," Hendriks said.

In addition to visible support, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said in a statement they've been monitoring social media and other outlets for possible threats to this event.

The statement adds, "Due to the recent tragedies around our country involving violence, members of the law enforcement community are on high alert during social events such as this one being held at the Stadium."