SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Dolphinaris Arizona announced Tuesday that a dolphin at its Scottsdale facility has died.

According to a release from the company, the 10-year-old female bottlenose dolphin, named Alia, died early Tuesday morning.

Dolphinaris said the cause of death is not known at this time, and will be determined by a necropsy.

"Alia had displayed some unusual behaviors in last few days and she was being monitored," the company said. "She was under continual care by Dolphinaris staff and veterinarians."

Dolphinaris said she was "with her dolphin companions and her caretakers when she died."

"Alia will be greatly missed, she was a lively and loving part of the Dolphinaris family," the company said.

Alia is the second dolphin to die at Dolphinaris Arizona following the death of Bodie in October of 2017. Bodie died of a rare muscle disease.

© 2018 KPNX