Another body found in Salt River, believed to be second missing kayaker

Police have found another body in the Salt River. Police believe it's the of a second kayaker who went missing on April 9.

PHOENIX — A second body was recovered from the Salt River Sunday afternoon near 67th Avenue, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said they believe the body is that of a kayaker, Ryan Jacobs, 38, who has been missing for a week.

Crews began searching for Jacobs and 38-year-old Shane Coates on April 9, after the men went missing on the river.

The body of Shane Coates was found in the river on April 15.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death as well as make a positive identification.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

