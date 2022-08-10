Sec. Pete Buttigieg scheduled to visit Phoenix tomorrow

The transportation secretary is expected to make stops Thursday in Tucson and Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is planning to visit the Valley this Thursday and Friday to announce significant infrastructure investments made in Arizona.

12News has learned Buttigieg is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday morning in Tucson with U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly before traveling up to Phoenix in the afternoon to host another conference alongside U.S. Representatives Greg Stanton, Ruben Gallego, and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

The secretary will be making project announcements tied to funding allocated through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress last November.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend and one-time presidential candidate, will also visit United Aviate Academy and host a town hall Friday morning with students.

