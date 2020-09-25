Sears Fire burning 450 acres north of Cave Creek

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — A wildfire named the Sears Fire is burning about 450 acres in the Tonto National Forest on Cave Creek Road near Forest Service Road 24 and the Sears Kay area.

Fire engines and aircraft are on scene. Camp Creek Summer Homes have been evacuated as a precaution. Sky 12 video shows some structures were damaged and the Sears-Kay Ruin has been impacted as well, but it's unknown at this time how much damage the fire has caused.