Search underway for man missing in Salt River

Deputies were called to Salt River south of Saguaro Lake for reports of a drowning, officials said.

PHOENIX — A search is underway for a missing man after he went under the water and never resurfaced in Salt River on Sunday afternoon.

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies were called to the river just after 2 p.m. for a drowning call. An adult man was swimming with friends near the Water Users Recreation Site south of Saguaro Lake when he went underwater and never came back up, officials said.

According to officials, the MCSO dive team has started a search.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

