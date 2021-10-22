Search underway for armed robbery suspect after escape from Phoenix police facility

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call 602-262-6151 or 480-WITNESS.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for an armed robbery suspect after he allegedly escaped from a police facility early Friday morning.

Around 1 a.m. Friday, the suspect reportedly escaped the facility near Central Avenue and Elwood Street, officials said.

In a tweet sent out by Phoenix police, officials said if a person locates the suspect, do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately. The suspect was identified by authorities as 20-year-old Tyler Woodward. Police said he is known to cover his tattoos with make-up.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call 602-262-6151 or 480-WITNESS.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

#PHXPD is searching for an armed robbery suspect who escaped a police facility near Central/Elwood about 1AM this morning. If you see him, do not approach and call 9-1-1. If you have info about his whereabouts please call 602-262-6151 or @SilentwitnessAZ at 480-WITNESS. pic.twitter.com/O44iZ5nh47 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) October 22, 2021

