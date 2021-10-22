Search underway for armed robbery suspect after escape from Phoenix police facility

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for an armed robbery suspect after he allegedly escaped from a police facility early Friday morning.
Around 1 a.m. Friday, the suspect reportedly escaped the facility near Central Avenue and Elwood Street, officials said.
In a tweet sent out by Phoenix police, officials said if a person locates the suspect, do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately. The suspect was identified by authorities as 20-year-old Tyler Woodward. Police said he is known to cover his tattoos with make-up.
Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call 602-262-6151 or 480-WITNESS.
This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
