Search started for Camelback Mountain hiker who disappeared

PHOENIX — A woman disappeared during a hike on Camelback Mountain Friday afternoon.

The woman was hiking with a man along the Echo Canyon Trail, and the man told authorities she overheated and the two separated. The male hiker continued up the mountain while the woman turned back towards the parking lot.

When the man returned back to their car, he found her belongings but the woman was missing. He called police around 1 p.m. and crews launched a search shortly afterward.

Her identity hasn't been revealed, and authorities did not give a description of the woman.

Firefighters said the woman is visiting from Boston, and she cannot be located or contacted by phone.

The Phoenix Fire Department Technical Rescue Team is searching areas that people are known to get lost along the trail, but it's unclear if she remained in the area after returning to the car.

A helicopter is also assisting in the search.

Firefighters said hikers should never separate from each other on a trail.

