GILA COUNTY, Ariz. — Authorities are searching for a 45-year-old man who was last seen canoeing on Saturday, the Gila County Sheriff's Office said.

The missing person and another individual were canyoneering near Cherry Creek when it received flash flooding, authorities stated. One of the individuals was able to hike out of the canyon and get help.

Deputies attempted to conduct a search and rescue operation when they arrived on the scene, but were unable to start it due to the flooding, the sheriff's office said in a press release. The Arizona DPS Ranger Helicopter was also requested, but was unable to fly due to the weather.

A search party gathered early Sunday morning to look for the man, authorities stated. They are planning to continue the search starting at 9 a.m. Monday.

If you're interested in helping with the search, the sheirff's office said to check into the Incident Command stationed at the Sheriff’s Office Roosevelt Sub Station at 9 a.m. and check out at 4:30 p.m. All those interested must come prepared with coordinates of search area, adequate equipment, food, and water.

