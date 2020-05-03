SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Scottsdale woman is left without her beloved dog after she says a pit bull jumped out of a parked car, attacked and killed her dog.

Caryl Peters said she and her dog, Putzi, walked together often, but Friday evening’s walk was something she never expected.

“I’ve never been so frightened in my life,” Peters said.

Peters said she and Putzi were walking in her neighborhood near Indian School and Hayden roads Friday evening and had no warning of the attack.

“All of a sudden, we took a couple of steps, this big, huge, white pit bull dives out of the back window,” Peters said.

Peters said it took just seconds for the dog to get a hold of Putzi’s throat, and the dog’s owner stepped in.

“He tried to pull the mouth of the dog away and It just wouldn’t let go of my dog,” Peters said.

Eventually, Peters said the owner was able to get the dog back in the car.

“He said, ‘I’m really sorry,’ and he drove away,” Peters said.

Peters and a neighbor took Putzi to an animal hospital, where she died.

“That dog was my everything,” Peters said.

Scottsdale police said they took a report and are now investigating.

Peters also filed a report with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control. They told 12 News there are no leads right now as no one got a license plate off the car. But say they believe the pit bull’s name to be ‘Rocko’.

Peters is just asking for the dog’s owner to come forward.

“I’d love it for that man to see the truth in this and the hurt that it’s caused,” Peters said.

In the aftermath of the attack and losing her dog, Peters has gotten a new puppy. While she’s thankful for her new companion, she’s still mourning the loss of Putzi.

“Just be grateful for every day you have and with your pets. You never know when it’s going to be the last,” Peters said.

Animal Care and Control has asked for any tips to be called in to them at (602) 506-7387.

