SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Two photographers are on a tour across 18 cities in the U.S. to find "America's Favorite Rescued Hero." Jasen and Christy Arias are the founders of Furever USA and are on the coast-to-coast road tour. The couple photographs happily-ever-after stories of the relationship between humans and their dogs.

The contest is free to enter, putting a spotlight on rescue dogs. At the end of the summer, one dog will be named a winner. That dog will win a grand prize of $5,000, which will go to the nonprofit animal welfare group of their choice.

Foothills Animal Rescue in Scottsdale is in the running. Rachel Kaplan and her dog Smokey are finalists. If Smokey wins, Foothills Animal Rescue could receive the grant. Rachel submitted an inspirational story about how Smokey helps her with anxiety.

For details on the road trip, click here. Anyone can vote for their favorite story.

You can also follow the journey on Instagram and Facebook. Voting for America's favorite will take place in August.