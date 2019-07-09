Someone took a mini motorcycle from the patio of a store in Scottsdale. The owners just want the thief to be arrested. They're offering up the bike as a reward for information leading to the arrest of the culprits.

Jason Dearchs, an owner at Western Honda Powersports, says they don't have any leads yet.

The surveillance video posted on Facebook shows a man walking out of the store and scooping up the Honda CRF50 motorcycle that was in front of the store.

The man walks over to a black Jeep Cherokee. A woman who was in the passenger seat opens the tailgate, and the man puts the motorcycle in the back.

They peel out of the parking lot as a customer watches and a store employee steps outside, checking out the activity.

The store is on the southwest corner of 68th Street and McDowell Road.

Dearchs says they are working with Scottsdale Police to recover the stolen property. He says the man and the woman in the Jeep switched their license plate before they got to the parking lot.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Scottsdale police.