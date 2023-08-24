Scottsdale wants power to cap amount of short-term rentals in city

The city is recommending new policy proposals that would give Arizona's municipalities more power to regulate and control short-term rentals.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The City of Scottsdale is pushing state lawmakers to give Arizona's cities the power to cap the amount of short-term rentals in their respective communities.

The city announced Thursday it was submitting three policy proposals to the Arizona League of Cities and Towns with the hope that the organization will make them part of its legislative agenda in 2024.

Scottsdale wants the league to consider policies that would grant cities to do the following:

Cap the total number of short-term rentals in their community

Limit the density of short-term rentals in specific areas

Establish separation requirements between short-term rentals

The Arizona Legislature stripped away a city's ability to regulate short-term rentals a few years ago. But Valley cities have begun to implement some new rules in recent years that attempt to hold homeowners accountable if their short-term rental becomes a nuisance.

“Scottsdale neighborhoods have been shattered by short-term rentals, which are commercial businesses in residential zoned areas. Our residents are clamoring for peace and quiet, free from late-night disruptions and party house annoyances – we want our neighborhoods back.” Scottsdale Mayor David D. Ortega said in a statement.

Last September, Scottsdale police arrested two people in connection with a shooting reported at a short-term rental house in the area of East Hubbel Street.

Scottsdale’s policy proposals will be reviewed at the league’s annual conference on Aug. 29, the city said.