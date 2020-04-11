Ortega leads as Scottsdale voters decide on new mayor

Former Mayor Jim Lane reached his term-limit.

PHOENIX — Scottsdale voters cast ballots for a new mayor after Jim Lane's third term ran out. Both Lisa Borowsky and David Ortega beat out several other candidates to face each other in the runoff election Tuesday.

As of Tuesday night, Ortega led Borowsky 50% to 40%.

Within the city there is a message of change from voters. Both candidates beat out city council incumbents to reach this point.

Borowsky and Ortega have experience in Scottsdale government. Both served terms on city council.

Like Phoenix, Scottsdale's mayoral race is nonpartisan. However, Borowsky ran as a Republican in 2012 in the race for the U.S. House to represent the 9th Congressional District of Arizona.