Police: Scottsdale student says school shooting threat was a 'joke'

A 10-year-old student at a BASIS school in Scottsdale allegedly admitted to writing a threatening note, police say.

A 10-year-old Scottsdale student has allegedly admitted to writing a note that threatened to carry out a school shooting on Tuesday, police say.

The BASIS Scottsdale student claimed the note was meant to be a joke, yet the threat was taken seriously by school officials and police ramped up their presence around campus this week.

Scottsdale police say school administrators will work with law enforcement to determine whether the student should face any legal consequences.

"Threats of violence made to schools, even false ones, are not jokes or funny and may incur serious legal consequences to the individuals who make them," Scottsdale police wrote in a statement.

Police say officers will now be resuming normal patrol duties around the BASIS campus and surrounding communities.

Over the last couple of weeks, several schools around Arizona have been investigating violent threats and the presence of weapons on campus.

Two teenagers in northern Arizona were arrested last week after investigators accused them of plotting a school shooting at Kingman High School.

