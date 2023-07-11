Is Scottsdale a renter's paradise? A new study thinks so

The city was found to have the best quality of life in the country, but it comes with a high price tag, according to a new study from WalletHub.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Are you looking for somewhere to rent in the Valley? According to a new study by WalletHub, Scottsdale may be the place you're looking for.

Out of 180 cities surveyed, Scottsdale was found to be the second-best city in the country for renters. Overland Park in Kansas was the only city that beat it out.

The study weighed factors like historical rental-price changes, cost of living, and job availability. With all that considered, Scottsdale ranked first on the list for quality of life.

However, America is currently experiencing a spike in rental prices with a 6.2% year-over-year increase in 2022 -- one of the highest in decades. And if you're looking for affordability, Scottsdale might not be it.

The city ranked 71st out of 180 for the rental market and affordability factors, sandwiched between Bakersfield, California, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

But there's a gleam of hope for your wallet. In the last few months, Valley rental prices have been falling for the first time since the pandemic. If the trend continues, Scottsdale could become an even more attractive option for those looking to rent a home.

The full WalletHub study can be found here.

