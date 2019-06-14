The man dubbed the "Scottsdale Scooter Vigilante" helps keep streets clean from discarded scooters, but officers say he should leave it to police.

“It would be theft of services. You just can’t take someone’s property,” said Scottsdale community police officer Eric Bolles.

He said police are still reviewing the case of stolen—or "repossessed"—electronic scooters after a man decided to pick up the scooters violating city ordinance.

“We’ve asked citizens to call us and not take matters into their own hands,” Bolles said

The City of Scottsdale adopted zoning laws last September to hold both riders and e-scooter companies accountable for operating a safe and tidy service.

That meant keeping parked scooters off of sidewalks, making sure there aren’t more than five scooters staged in a 200-foot radius of each other, and checking to make sure unused scooters aren’t left in an area for more than three days.

While the elusive Scooter Vigilante hasn't yet been in contact with 12News, we've reached out for comment.