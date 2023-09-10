Valley Jewish community gathers to support Israel as war rages overseas

Thousands of members of the Jewish community gathered in Scottsdale to show support for family and friends in Israel.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — More than 8,000 miles away, war rages in Israel. More than 1,000 people have been killed since the fighting began and the conflict shows no signs of ending soon.

For those watching what is transpiring overseas, they can't help but wonder and wait about the status of friends and family caught in the middle. Some of those paying close attention to updates from the Israel and Hamas conflict are members of the Jewish community right here in the Valley.

Thousands gathered Monday night in Scottsdale to support each other and all those affected by the violence overseas. Many of the attendees at the gathering arrived just moments after calling family and loved ones in Israel.

“When you hear them, you can hear the distraught in their voice and hearing their voices shake when they're letting us know that they're okay, but in reality, we know they're not okay,” Eddie Chavez-Caldron said.

Chavez-Caldron was one member of the massive gathering that came together to show solidarity and support for those in Israel and those who tragically lost their lives.

Once he learned of the militant group Hamas' terrorist attack, he immediately called his family currently living in Israel to see if they were okay.

Nachum Erlich, who was also at the gathering, said he was born and raised in Israel and moved to Arizona in 2005. He called his family as well, including his mom who just turned 100 years old last year. While he said they are doing okay for now, some of his younger family members and friends were enlisted in the war.

"We lost contact with them, but that's natural because of the situation,” Erlich said.

Officials said more than 1,200 people have already been killed. Along with the casualties, Hamas claims to be holding more than 100 people hostage in Gaza, including high ranking Israeli officers. President Joe Biden announced on Monday, at least 11 Americans have died and said it's likely American citizens are among those being held hostage.

Despite all of this happening in another country, Chavez-Caldron and others are also worried about their own safety here in the Valley. Police officers, some seen in full swat gear, surrounded the gathering.

Chavez-Caldron said antisemitism in the U.S. is still very much a concern in the U.S. as fighting continues in Israel. So as they show support for their friends and family in Israel, they continue to be aware and cognizant of their safety as well.

Nobody knows when this war will stop, but Chavez-Caldron said stopping these gatherings and their support for Israel is not an option for him.

“The Jewish community will be bold, and in front of the fear that we're facing," he said. "We're still out here, we're still proud.”

