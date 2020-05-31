Smashed windows, looting in Scottsdale as protests continue

Police said there was damage to several businesses in the Fashion Square Mall area.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The protests over George Floyd's death turned destructive in Scottsdale Saturday night.

Police said there was some damage to businesses in the area of Fashion Square Mall, which had closed early in anticipation of the protests.

Sky 12 video shows protesters smashing glass windows and doors at the Apple Store, Crate and Barrel, Urban Outfitters and Neiman Marcus. Some of them looted items from the stores.

Police declared the gathering an unlawful assembly shortly before 11 p.m. The crowds were ordered to disperse.

Police did not say whether there were any arrests.

"Officers are on scene dealing with large numbers of citizens, some of whom have chosen to commit criminal acts. Peaceful assembly is a protected activity. Criminal acts are not. This has now been declared an unlawful assembly. All people should avoid the area or risk arrest," Scottsdale PD said in a statement Saturday night.

Camelback Road, Scottsdale Road and Goldwater Boulevard are all closed to vehicle traffic.

There was also a large protest in downtown Phoenix. However, that one seemed to be more organized and less violent.

Unlike the protesters in downtown Phoenix, the crowd seen looting stores and confronting officers in Scottsdale did not carry signs.

