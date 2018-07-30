SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Scottsdale police officer was injured after a car took off during a traffic stop, officials say.

According to police, the officer stopped the car at 74th Street and Cactus Road when the driver started driving away. The officer was dragged for several feet before getting loose from the car.

Police say the driver then tried to run over the officer. At that point, the officer shot at the driver, according to officials. After the incident, the driver led police on a chase that ended in a crash near 32nd Street and Broadway Road.

The driver is now in custody and is at a hospital being treated for injuries, police say. The officer involved in the incident has minor injuries from being dragged behind the car.

The investigation is ongoing.

