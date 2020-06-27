Scottsdale police make more arrests for looting, riot last month

Eight more people have been arrested for the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square that happened May 30.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The video above is of 12 News coverage of the original event.

More arrests were made this week in connection to the raucous crowds in Scottsdale last month that ended with tens of thousands of dollars of merchandise looted from stores.

Eight more people have been arrested for the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square that happened May 30.

Brittany Mantz, 27, was arrested for trafficking stolen property.

Alex Benjamin Grangroth, 20, was arrested for rioting, burglary, and unlawful assembly.

Devion Gardner-Jones, 19, was arrested for trafficking stolen property, possession of stolen property, and misconduct involving weapons.

Joshua Michael Bosch, 21, was arrested for trafficking of stolen property.

Shavanta Dominique Winfree, 23, trafficking of stolen property.

Three other juveniles were also arrested but not identified.

Scottsdale arrests 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

The crowd was originally protesting against police brutality and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, but a group of protesters broke off and the situation escalated violently.

The event spurred Gov. Doug Ducey to declare a statewide curfew that lasted over a week, but the protests since have stayed peaceful.