Scottsdale police investigating death

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police are investigating the death of one person and significant gunshot injuries to another following a welfare check call on Saturday.
Around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 5, police responded to the 6600 block of East 4th Street to find an adult female deceased inside a residence and an adult male with a gunshot wound to his face.
The male was transported to the hospital. The victims are related, police said.
There are no outstanding suspects at this time.
