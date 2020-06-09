x
Scottsdale police investigating death

One victim dead and another transported to the hospital with significant injuries
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police are investigating the death of one person and significant gunshot injuries to another following a welfare check call on Saturday. 

Around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 5, police responded to the 6600 block of East 4th Street to find an adult female deceased inside a residence and an adult male with a gunshot wound to his face. 

The male was transported to the hospital. The victims are related, police said. 

There are no outstanding suspects at this time. 

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided. 

