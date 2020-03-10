Scottsdale police chief announces retirement

Chief of Police Alan Rodbell will enter retirement on Dec. 1 after decades in law enforcement.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale Chief of Police announced his retirement which will take effect Dec. 1.

Alan Rodbell has been the Chief of Police at the Scottsdale Police Department since 2003. He began a career in law enforcement in 1976 with the Montgomery County Police Department where he served for 25 years.

While Rodbell is retiring from law enforcement, he is moving into the private sector. He gave a statement on his plans and the pride he has with the department and community he is leaving:

“It is an opportunity that comes at a time when I feel confident that the Scottsdale community is in great hands. I leave feeling good about the City and our Police Department. This opportunity allows me to move away from Law Enforcement and still work and stay busy. I am so thankful that you have allowed me to be a part of this family. Every success we have experienced throughout the years has been because of you. I brag that this is the finest culture in law enforcement today.”

The Scottsdale City Manager, Dr. Jim Thompson, expressed his gratitude for Rodbell's dedication to the community:

“As an internationally recognized leader in community partnerships and law enforcement, Chief Rodbell is leaving a true legacy of excellence in policing. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors, and he will be greatly missed. The Scottsdale Police Department is a well-respected organization because of the exceptional men and women that serve our community. We have the highest confidence that they will continue to provide the exceptional delivery of police services that our community deserves.”