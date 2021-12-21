Scottsdale PD search for driver who hit cyclist, left her unconscious in roadway

The cyclist's mom is thankful for the two random strangers who stopped to help.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Valley woman who was hit by a car while riding her bike is alive and home for the holidays. Now, the search is on for the driver who hit her, leaving her in the roadway unconscious.

“This is probably my best Christmas knowing she’s safe," said Stephanie Heitmeyer, the victim's mom. “She could’ve been run over so fast.”

On Wednesday, Heitmeyer got a chilling call from her son-in-law.

“I have to tell you Jennifer was in an accident today which immediately puts the fear of god in every mother," she said.

"She saw it coming and it’s the last thing she remembers"

Her daughter, Jennifer, is an expert cyclist who has biked all over the world. She had been riding on Scottsdale Road near McCormick Parkway around 8:45 a.m. when all of a sudden, a driver slammed into her.

“The car basically broadsided her. She saw it coming and it’s the last thing she remembers," Heitmeyer explained.

Then, the driver took off, leaving Jennifer unconscious in the middle of the road during rush hour.

That's when two random strangers pulled over and jumped in to help.

“I cannot believe that the traffic just kept going and these two women just stopped," Heitmeyer said. "They risked their lives.”

Jennifer was rushed to the hospital. She was ultimately left with a fractured clavicle, a shoulder injury, a cracked pelvis and seven broken ribs. She needed surgery but has since been released from the hospital to recover at home.

“I just want to thank those women who risked their lives to save my daughter,” Heitmeyer said.

As Jennifer begins her road to recovery, her mom is on her own mission. She's posted to Nextdoor and has already found one of the women who helped Jennifer.

Now, she's determined to find the second woman.

“If you’re out there please let us know. I’d love to hug you I’m just so appreciative to you," Heitmeyer said.

Scottsdale police have not yet released a description of the car involved. A spokesperson said the driver who hit Jennifer is still at large.

If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to contact Scottsdale PD.

