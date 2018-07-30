SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Police in Scottsdale say an officer-involved shooting, pursuit and "violent" crash late Sunday night began with a "routine" traffic stop.

According to Scottsdale police, an officer stopped a vehicle at Cactus Road and 74th Street around 11:35 p.m.

The 26-year-old male driver of the vehicle "exhibited erratic behavior and failed to follow the officer’s instructions," police said.

Police said the suspect started to speed away as the officer tried to restrain him. The officer was dragged by the vehicle for several yards.

Eventually the officer was able to free himself. But, according to police, as the officer was getting back on his feet, the suspect spun his vehicle around and was "quickly accelerating towards the officer."

The officer fired shots at the driver. Police said the vehicle narrowly missed hitting the officer. The driver fled east on Cactus Road.

When other officers located the vehicle, police said the pursuit quickly ended after the suspect was involved in a crash with another vehicle at 32nd Street and Broadway.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital. Police said it doesn't appear the suspect was hit when the officer fired shots.

