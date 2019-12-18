SCOTTSDALE, Ariz — A Scottsdale police officer was injured on the Loop 101 near Chaparral Road Wednesday when he was rear-ended by a vehicle while on a traffic stop, the Arizona Department of Public Safety says.

DPS says a man driving a green Ford pickup truck drove left into the median and struck the patrol motorcycle, pinning it and the officer against the concrete median wall.

The officer has non-life threatening injuries.

Loop 101 is closed at Chaparral as DPS investigates. DPS says impairment has not been ruled out regarding the driver of the Ford pickup.

