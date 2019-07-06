SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A man was arrested Thursday on "numerous counts" of sexual conduct with and sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

According to Scottsdale police, the department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning 57-year-old Mitchell Mielke.

The tip, according to Scottsdale police, detailed "hundreds" of images and video of Mielke "sexually exploiting children."

Scottsdale police said the department soon learned that Mielke lived in Scottsdale and the criminal activity depicted in the images and video took place at his residence.

According to police, many of the images and videos depicted Mielke having sexual contact with a 3-year-old girl. Detectives later learned, after speaking with the girl's family, that Mielke had been "helping watch and care for" the girl once a week for more than a year. The girl was the daughter of an acquaintance of his.

Police said Mielke was arrested Thursday outside his Scottsdale home without incident.

Scottsdale PD said the investigation is ongoing.