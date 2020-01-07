Mountainside Fitness cited in multiple cities for defying Ducey's executive order

Mountainside Fitness CEO Tom Hatten held a press conference Monday saying he would keep gyms open and on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ducey.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — One day after Mountainside Fitness CEO and Founder Tom Hatten announced his gyms would remain open and they would sue the state after Gov. Ducey closed down gyms, Mountainside Fitness has been cited in multiple cities for defying Ducey's order.

Hatten announced Mountainside Fitness has been cited in a press conference on Tuesday.

Scottsdale PD said officers responded to the Mountainside Fitness location in Scottsdale at 9:45 a.m. after multiple reports of the gym being open.

Scottsdale PD said officers provided education about the executive order to club management in an effort to gain compliance. The club said it would remain open.

Officers returned at 2:25 p.m. and found it was still open. The gym’s chief operating officer was cited for a class one misdemeanor in violation of A.R.S. Section 26-317, per police.

Police say several other Scottsdale gyms are under investigation and may also be charged with similar violations.

Ducey issued an executive order Monday once again closing bars, gyms, movie theaters, water parks and tubing until at least July 27 in attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has spiked in the state in recent weeks.

The businesses listed in the order were told to close by 8 p.m. Monday but several gyms in the Valley are choosing to stay open.

Mountainside Fitness filed a lawsuit against Ducey Tuesday in an attempt to block his executive order with a temporary restraining order.

As many gyms around the state have announced their intentions to remain open in defiance of the order, and a lawsuit brought against Ducey by Mountainside Fitness, Ducey says he wants law enforcement to take immediate action.

Ducey's spokesman Patrick Ptak made the following statement on Tuesday regarding enforcement of Ducey's executive orders: