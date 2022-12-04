Scottsdale officers sustain minor injuries while trying to stop 'wrong-way driver'

The traffic incident occurred Saturday night near El Hefe bar and involved officers attempting to stop a driver.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police said some of its officers sustained minor injuries Saturday night as they were attempting to detain a wrong-way driver.

The incident began at about 10:45 p.m. near the El Hefe bar after two officers initiated a traffic stop on a motorist driving north on Saddlebag Trail in the wrong direction.

The driver stopped their vehicle and an officer instructed them to turn off the vehicle. Scottsdale police said the driver refused, resulting in one of the officers opening the car door and attempting to physically extract the driver out.

A struggle ensued and the car eventually began to accelerate. Four officers sustained minor injuries as the vehicle drove off, police said.

The driver allegedly endangered two pedestrians who were crossing the roadway as they drove off.

Police said the incident is still under investigation and the driver's identity has not been released. No one involved in the incident was seriously injured and the officers did not require medical attention.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

How big is Maricopa County?

Maricopa County is the United States’ 4th largest county in terms of population with 4,485,414 people, according to the 2020 Census.

The county contains around 63% of Arizona’s population and is 9,224 square miles. That makes the county larger than seven U.S. states (Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire).

One of the largest park systems in the nation is also located in Maricopa County. The county has an estimated 120,000 acres of open space parks that includes hundreds of miles of trails, nature centers and campgrounds.

The county’s seat is located in Phoenix, which is also the state capital and the census-designated 5th most populous city in the United States.