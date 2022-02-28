Scottsdale man set to scale Mount Everest for charity

Clayton Wolfe has already climbed three of the seven summits of the world.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Scottsdale man is reaching new heights while raising money for a good cause.

Clayton Wolfe is getting ready to climb Mount Everest. He's been training for six years.

Wolfe’s goal is to climb all seven of the tallest mountains on each continent and cross country ski on the north and south poles - known as the Explorer’s Grand Slam. He’s already climbed three mountains.

“I’m a goal-oriented person I like to dream big,” said Wolfe.

The training isn’t easy. He carries 60 pounds of water on his back and goes up and down Piestewa Peak several times twice a week. The training prepares his body for the strength it takes to climb 29,032 feet in sub-zero temperatures.

Wolfe is giving back with each climb. He's part of the Scottsdale 20-30 club, a non-profit that supports children in need.

“Our club slogan is that one never stands so tall is when kneeling to help a child. I can’t think of another time when that is more true than on the top of Mount Everest,” said Wolfe.

He uses each climb as a fundraiser. This time he’s raising money for the 20-30 club’s “agents benefitting children” initiative. It benefits The Care Fund, a charity that helps Arizona families with sick children.

Donors can purchase a token that will go up with Wolfe to the top of the mountain.

“Not only will you be helping others, but you’ll get a piece of the summit too,” said Wolfe.

For more on Wolfe's journey check out an extended interview with the climber:

