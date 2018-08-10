SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A man was arrested after leaving his 92-year-old immobile mother home alone for more than 24 hours in unlivable conditions, according to court documents.

Frank Manning, 66, has caretaker power of attorney for his mother, whom he lives with, and is responsible for taking care of her.

The woman's great niece was worried she was living in poor conditions and had not heard from her in a while. The great niece went to the home and was able to get inside and called police asking for help with the victim.

Officers walked into the home and noticed an overwhelming stench of ammonia, which the fire department later said made the home unlivable, court documents show.

Officers noted there were two litter boxes full of cat feces and there was more cat feces piled up in the corner next to the garage door. Restrooms in the home were stained and dirty.

The woman was found lying on the couch in the living room with no pants on. When officers tried to speak to her, she could not talk and could only move her lips. She also had dried up fecal matter all over her body, police documents say.

Sign up for the daily Snapshot newsletter Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Something went wrong. The most interesting and talked-about stories from Arizona and beyond delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons! Thank you for signing up for the Snapshot Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

There were no accessible water glasses and the only food in the house were Hot Pockets in the freezer and protein drinks in the fridge, which the victim could not get to.

The victim could not walk on her own or use her wheelchair on her own, officers reported.

She was transported to the hospital and was dehydrated and there was fecal matter around her mouth, feet, hands and nails.

Police spoke to the defendant, Frank Manning, the next day. He said he left the home at 3 p.m. the day before and wasn't home until 5 p.m. the next day, which would have left his mother home alone for more than 24 hours.

According to court documents, Manning told police that it wasn't a big deal and the victim had gone that long without food and water before.

When Manning was asked about the unlivable conditions of his home, he told police he had not gotten around to cleaning it and he did not see a problem with it.

According to court documents, the case officer asked that Manning be fitted with an ankle monitor to track his movements and that he stay away from the residence so the victim's belongings can be secured.

Manning was arrested on one count of child/vulnerable adult abuse. He was released on bail, but with all of the conditions above, requested by the case officer. His preliminary hearing is Oct. 25.

© 2018 KPNX