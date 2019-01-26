A man admitted to police to have killed his wife with a hammer in the kitchen of their Scottsdale home Friday afternoon.

Scottsdale Police identified 72-year-old Jozef Miller as the suspect arrested Friday for the murdering his wife Hanna Miller, 73.

Police said the investigation revealed that the suspect killed the woman with a hammer in the kitchen of their home around 2 p.m. near 77th Street and Lone Mountain Road.

The hammer was found at the scene and the suspect admitted killing his wife to investigators, police said.

According to police, there was history of domestic violence involving the couple.