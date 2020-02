Two pedestrians were struck after two cars crashed in Scottsdale on Friday.

The Scottsdale Police Department said the crash occurred at the intersection of Camelback Road and Goldwater Boulevard.

As a result of the crash, one of the cars hit two pedestrians in a crosswalk.

Those who were injured have non-life threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.

The crash happened near the Scottsdale Fashion Square mall.