Fire at Scottsdale home leaves 80-year-old man in hospital

The Scottsdale Fire Department said that the elderly man was rescued from a house fire near Scottsdale Road and McDonald Drive with life-threatening injuries.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — An elderly man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fire in a Scottsdale home, the city's fire department said.

Crews were called to a home near Scottsdale Road and McDonald Drive, according to early reports. There, first responders rescued an 80-year-old man from the home.

Paramedics treated the man and took him to a burn unit for his injuries.

Information is limited at this time, and both the cause and extent of the fire are unknown.

Authorities expect to have more updates later in the day.

Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire crews rescue a 80 year old male from house fire. He is being treated and transported to a local burn unit with life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/DcqvVOsmLh — Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) April 24, 2023

Home fire prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”

The authority offers free home safety inspections. Schedule one with them by calling 623-544-5400.

