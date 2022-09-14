Scottsdale homeowners fight to save trees from being cut down, file lawsuit against HOA

The complaint claims this battle has been going on for years.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz — Multi-million dollar homes, fancy cars, and Sissoo trees.

That's what you will see when you first enter the Arcadia at Silverleaf community in North Scottsdale. There are about 126 dream homes and more than 600 Sissoo trees.

“The trees are beautiful and provide so much shade,” said Tasha Carson. Carson told 12News that the towering green trees that are in front of nearly every home were a big draw when she and her family were finding a place to live in Arizona.

Carson said, “All of our kids want to play out here because it's so nice and cool.” Playing flag football, tag, or taking a walk even during the hot summer months.

Now, she admits there are some problems with these beloved trees. "They can have aggressive root systems." Those roots can break pipes or sidewalks.

This is why the Home Owners Association, DC Ranch, wanted to cut down the trees. Despite major pushback from those in the neighborhood. Carson said, "Eighty percent of the owners in this neighborhood do not want the trees removed."

Those who want to keep the trees say they don't mind if they are removed if they are actually causing an issue or if a neighbor just doesn't want them in their front yard. However, the ones that aren't should stay.

"I don't want all of the park trees gone," Carson said

Last year, Carson said the HOA asked the City of Scottsdale if they could remove the 670 Sissoo trees in front of people's homes. It was denied, given that they were on private property. Still, Carson claims board members tried another route. Asking homeowners to remove them and offering them reimbursement to do so.

That led to a Civil lawsuit being filed against DC Ranch Association. Not wanting their HOA fees to go toward removing trees.

"We're becoming very frustrated," Carson said. "We feel like that HOA is being very reckless with their decision."

The lawsuit also claims that the trees had been in the community since it was first built. It blames the association for not properly maintaining the trees, leading to the issue at hand.

"The root of the issue really comes down to the fact that they have a responsibility to these trees," Carson said.

12News reached out to the Executive Director of DC Ranch for an interview or statement. Because of the pending litigation, she declined to comment.

There will be a mediation between both parties later this month. Carson hoping common ground will be found. Not wanting the neighborhood she loves to completely change.

Up to Speed