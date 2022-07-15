Scottsdale homeowner shares video of UPS driver collapsing on his porch to keep others safe

A UPS delivery driver in Scottsdale collapsed in the heat in front of a homeowner's doorbell camera.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Scottsdale homeowner caught a delivery driver collapsing in the heat right in front of his doorbell camera and is sharing the video in hopes to remind those who work outside that the Arizona heat can sneak up on them.

Brian Enriquez was at work Thursday when he received a ring doorbell notification. He couldn’t get to his phone right away, which is something he now regrets.

Captured on his doorbell’s video was a UPS driver struggling to walk to the door. The driver then collapses on the porch, Enriquez believed the extreme heat was to blame.

“I was concerned for the fact that he was coming, stumbling to the door,” said Enriquez. “Had I gotten to my phone sooner, I could have talked to him through my Ring [doorbell] but he had already left the property at that point.”

The video shows the driver walking unsteadily to the front porch, holding an envelope. As the driver sets down the envelope, he collapsed in a sitting position. After a moment, the driver falls onto his back, then slowly stands up. Still unsteady, he rings the doorbell and makes his way back towards the street, staggering as he walks.

As soon as Enriquez saw the video, he contacted Scottsdale Police for a welfare check and attempted to contact UPS, to let them know one of their employees was having trouble.

In a statement, UPS addressed Thursday’s situation:

“We appreciate the concern for our employee and can report that he is fine. UPS drivers are trained to work outdoors and for the effects of hot weather. Our employee used his training to be aware of his situation and contact his manager for assistance, who immediately provided assistance. We never want our employees to continue working to the point that they risk their health or work in an unsafe manner.” - UPS Public Relations.

Hearing that the driver recovered was the news Enriquez was hoping to hear.

“I just want to make sure those guys are safe, you know, and with this heat, those guys don’t have AC in those trucks,” Enriquez said. “His safety is my concern.”

Enriquez hopes that the video will encourage delivery companies to supply their drivers with air conditioning, especially during the heat of the summer.

Up to Speed