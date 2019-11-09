SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — In honor of the first responders who sacrificed their lives on 9/11 – students at Desert Canyon Elementary School in Scottsdale got to learn about what their local first responders do to serve and protect their community.

“They are heroic. They step in when it's needed and that we all come together for them not to be scared because we have that support of our first responders,” said Kimberly Mills. Principal at Desert Canyon Elementary School.

None of the students were born when one of the biggest tragedies in U.S. history that occurred 18 years ago. They may not understand it was men and women like their local first responders that risked their lives to save people in the World Trade Center.

“Today in history for them. Whereas those of us who were in law enforcement at the time and the first responders who were there. We want them to never forget that. Never forget what changed with the way the world changed after that. The main message to them is to appreciate and respect first responders. Know that we’re here to keep them safe and secure. I role is to protect the public,” said Bruce Ciolli. Commander with Scottsdale Police who spoke to students.

This was the fourth year Desert Canyon Elementary put on this event for students.