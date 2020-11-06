Scottsdale Fashion Square reopens after damage, looting

The mall has been closed since damage and looting during riots in Scottsdale on the night of May 30.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale Fashion Sqaure has reopened after being closed since May 30 due to damage from looting at the mall that took place that night.

So far, Scottsdale Police say 26 people have been arrested through their investigation for a variety of crimes including trespassing, burglary and trafficking stolen property, and they expect more arrests to come.

In total, the department estimated $46,000 worth of items have been recovered.

The mall posted its hours, saying it's open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“Believe it or not, everyone knew Scottsdale Fashion Square was a target, but the City of Scottsdale said they had it under control," Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said on a conference call with Arizona mayors following the looting at the mall.

A social media post on that Saturday transformed the mall into a target. It called for taking “the hurt to the white people."

A Scottsdale police official said the next day that a former intern had shared the post with the department.

Scottsdale police said the looting spree caused “millions of dollars” in property damage and theft losses. Police were largely invisible as the violent rampage unfolded.