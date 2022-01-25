Stranded at sea: Scottsdale couple stuck on cruise ship makes it home safely

The Crystal Symphony dropped passengers off in the Bahamas after Miami judge orders ship seized.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a relaxing vacation in the Caribbean ended with a Scottsdale couple being a part of a legal seizure.

Tina Oakes and her husband Brad Oakes were enjoying a 14-day cruise of the Caribbean when they got a surprise announcement from the ship’s captain.

“We take the opportunities when we can to get away,” said Tina Oakes. “...We were going to get another day of vacation and... we would finally end up in the Bahamas."

It turns out a Miami judge ordered a warrant for the seizure of their cruise ship, “Crystal Symphony", once it entered U.S. waters.

The owner of Crystal Cruises, which runs the luxury liner, had filed for bankruptcy and reportedly owes more than a million dollars in fuel bills.

Due to the seizure, instead of returning to Miami, the ship diverted to the Bahamas.

Despite the turn of events, passengers handled the situation with a sense of humor.

“[We're thinking] well how are they going to put handcuffs on the ship and all those sorts of things," Tina Oakes said. "Then we all kind of thought we were pirates. There was some busting out of the song from the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’."

The ship’s crew had a ferry waiting at the dock in the Bahamas to send passengers to Miami. In an interview with the "Today Show", Tina Oakes and Brad Oakes said they were so impressed with the way the crew handled the situation.

“Those people had to be devastated to know their job was ending and you know they were, ‘Can I help you?’, ‘What would you like?’," Tina Oakes said. "They never stopped that.”

Tina Oakes and Brad Oakes run their own travel agency, TNB Travel Dream Vacations, and know the cruise industry has taken some hits since the pandemic started, however, they said they never saw this coming.

“We wouldn’t have been on the cruise if we knew it was going to end the way it did,” said Brad Oakes.

The couple still enjoyed the trip although they said the roughest part was the ferry ride home with mother nature stirring up the seas.

“One of the roughest rides I’ve had going across the ocean,” Brad Oakes said.

Up to Speed