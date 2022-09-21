Scottsdale Civic Center construction makes way for reimagined space to enjoy the arts outdoors

When the project is wrapped up, there will be brand new outdoor stages for Arizona families, locals and visitors to enjoy.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The City of Scottsdale is inching closer to unveiling its revamped Civic Center, which has been under construction since late 2021. There are still a few months left until they’re officially able to welcome guests.

When the project is wrapped up, there will be brand new outdoor stages for Arizona families, locals and visitors to enjoy. The new layout will open doors to new outdoor festivals, and an array of performances, city officials said.

One of the most notable changes outside at the Civic Center will be the addition of a 360 degree stage. A large canopy is being constructed surrounding the trees in the area and stages on both sides are set to play to the east and west audiences.

On the same grounds, a main stage amphitheater is being built to hold 3,000 people. And Marshall Gardens, which has been a sentimental part of the Civic Center since the 70s, is getting a face-lift. It's now handicapped accessible for all.

Nearby, a new children’s area is also taking shape, which will include a splash pad and playground, said Gerd Wuestemann, President and CEO of Scottsdale Arts.

“In late January of next year, we’re going to reopen this magnificent 40 acre campus we call Civic Center," Wuestemann said. "We, by then, will have completed a $35 million of space, a complete reimagining of this beautiful heartbeat of the City of Scottsdale.”

Once construction is finished, an array of performances will start in 2023.

The Valley can expect to see major stars, Shakespeare in the Park, experience dancing under the stars, kids activities, holiday festivals, Bark in the Park, Battle of the Bands and more.

There are plans to grow from 35 events and performances in the first season to 85 in the next couple of years, Wuestemann said.

When the outdoor stages are not in use, the city said anyone can enjoy the shade, relax in the park or even have lunch outside. The Scottsdale Performing Arts Center is open during construction with tickets available for shows.

While construction is happening at the Civic Center, planning is going on behind the scenes to prepare for Canal Convergence’s 10-year-anniversary celebration. The city’s water, art and light show is held in early November. This year is expected to be bigger and better than ever, the city said. There are six major branches of Scottsdale arts from performance, to public and education which are coming together to create different kinds of performances.

Festival planners reached out to artists who were featured in the first year of Canal Convergence and some are set to return to light up the Valley’s night sky on the Scottsdale canal.

“Many of whom have gone on to become famous public artists now," Wuestemann said. "So we’re bringing them back into the fold and it’s going to be an incredible showcase of what’s possible in this beautiful city over the water, on the waterfront. This interplay between night air, lighting up the sky, water and walkability. It’s just a fabulous event and I’m very excited about this year.”

