SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale city leaders will discuss plans for a new development along the Arizona Canal at Wednesday night's council meeting.

The Southbridge 2.0 project is a multi-million dollar development planned for the area near Goldwater Boulevard and 5th Avenue, according to documents from the city. The new development would span nearly 10 acres near the canal.

The proposed project includes up to 570 apartment units, anywhere from 200 to 330 hotel units and commercial and retail space, according to a planning commission report.

The report says the developer, Spring Creek Development, wants the city to allow building heights of 66 feet to a maximum of 150 feet and the total number of dwelling units of 73 to a maximum of 570 units.

Southbridge 2.0 Project map

The Scottsdale City Council will consider resolutions to rezone the area, allow development in alleys and other right-of ways, and authorize the city to sell 54,076 square feet of land west of N. Goldwater Boulevard known as Rose Garden.

The city council meeting is at 5 p.m. at City Hall.