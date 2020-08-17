Crews recover body found at Scottsdale fitness center

The Scottsdale Police Department said the fire department was working to recover the body at the Eldorado Aquatic & Fitness Center.

PHOENIX — Fire crews worked to recover a body at a fitness center in Scottsdale early Monday.

The identity of the person was not immediately released. Police said the "subject is believed to be an adult male."

It was not immediately known how that person got trapped and where exactly within the center they were trapped.

The investigation is ongoing.